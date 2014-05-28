Current boil water orders in Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Current boil water orders in Heartland

Written by Heartland News
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland. Email news@kfvs12.com to report a boil water order.

Missouri

Illinois

Jackson County

The City of Murphysboro canceled a boil water order for the 300 block Murphy Street on Friday, March 24. The order was due to a water main break.

