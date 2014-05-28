Miner police investigating vehicle break-ins at hotels

The Miner Police Department is investigating car break-ins at hotels in the area.

According to police, they have video from the Comfort Inn in Miner and they can clearly see a suspect vehicle as it leaves the parking lot.

Police say they need the public's help in identifying the vehicle.

If you recognize it, you can call the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568. They say callers can remain anonymous.

