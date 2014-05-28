Butler Co. man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of gun

A Butler County man pleaded guilty recently to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Timothy G. Ossana, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He appeared before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr.

On November 25, 2013, Poplar Bluff officers arrested Ossana on a federal arrest warrant. His vehicle was searched and officers say they discovered a Ruger, .380 caliber pistol, hidden behind the driver's door window control panel.

Ossana admitted to the officers that the pistol was his.

He had been previously convicted of the felonies of aggravated assault in 1999, possession of a narcotic drug in 2004 and being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm in 2010. Because of his convictions, Ossana as prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Ossana now faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing has been set for August 25.

This case was investigated by the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith D. Sorrell is handling the prosecution for the government.

