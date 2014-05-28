Sister of murdered Pinckneyville teen sentenced to 26 years

Monday, July 30 2012 2:54 PM EDT2012-07-30 18:54:52 GMT
Monday, July 30 2012 11:47 PM EDT2012-07-31 03:47:06 GMT
A judge finds a Pinckneyville teenager guilty on charges of murder, kidnapping, and home invasion. Eighteen-year-old James Glazier waived his right to a jury trial and opted for a bench trial before Circuit
A judge finds a Pinckneyville teenager guilty on charges of murder, kidnapping, and home invasion.
Thursday, June 23 2011 2:06 PM EDT2011-06-23 18:06:29 GMT
Thursday, June 23 2011 6:44 PM EDT2011-06-23 22:44:12 GMT
One of three suspects charged in the death of a Pinckneyville teenager has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him. According to court documents, Carl Dane pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of 1st degree murder in the death of Sidnee Stephens. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on a plea deal. The state's attorney says he will serve 100% of the 60 years. Two other suspects, James Glazier and Robbie Mueller, also face several charges, including 1st degree mu...
One of three suspects charged in the death of a Pinckneyville teenager has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.
The Perry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the body of a teen girl found in a creek Sunday near Pinckneyville as a homicide. The grandmother says authorities identified her by her jewelry and clothing.