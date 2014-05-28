Sister of murdered Pinckneyville teen sentenced to 26 years

Related Links More>>

Judge finds Pinckneyville man guilty of murder Judge finds Pinckneyville man guilty of murder A judge finds a Pinckneyville teenager guilty on charges of murder, kidnapping, and home invasion. Eighteen-year-old James Glazier waived his right to a jury trial and opted for a bench trial before Circuit A judge finds a Pinckneyville teenager guilty on charges of murder, kidnapping, and home invasion.

Pinckneyville teen murder suspect pleads guilty Pinckneyville teen murder suspect pleads guilty One of three suspects charged in the death of a Pinckneyville teenager has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him. According to court documents, Carl Dane pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of 1st degree murder in the death of Sidnee Stephens. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on a plea deal. The state's attorney says he will serve 100% of the 60 years. Two other suspects, James Glazier and Robbie Mueller, also face several charges, including 1st degree mu... One of three suspects charged in the death of a Pinckneyville teenager has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.

Pinckneyville teen sentenced to 60 years for murder Pinckneyville teen sentenced to 60 years for murder Just moments ago in a Perry County, IL courtroom, a judge sentenced James Glazier to 60 years for the 2010 murder of 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens. Just moments ago in a Perry County, IL courtroom, a judge sentenced James Glazier to 60 years for the 2010 murder of 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens.