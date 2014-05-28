Sister of murdered Pinckneyville teen sentenced to 26 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sister of murdered Pinckneyville teen sentenced to 26 years

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Dakota Wall (Source: Perry Co. Sheriff's Department) Dakota Wall (Source: Perry Co. Sheriff's Department)
Sidnee Stephens Sidnee Stephens
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - The half-sister of a Pinckneyville teen who was murdered in 2010 was sentenced to 26 years.

Perry County State's Attorney David Stanton says Dakota Wall was sentenced to 26 years for a home invasion charge in the death of her 15-year-old sister Sidnee Stephens.

Wall pleaded guilty on a plea agreement on April 8. It was an open agreement which means there was no deal on sentencing when she pleaded guilty. All other charges against Wall were dropped.

Wall had faced murder, kidnapping, home invasion and burglary charges in connection to death of her half-sister Sidnee Stephens.

The maximum penalty for home invasion is 30 years. Judge James Campanella handed down the 26 year sentenced.

Wall was charged with home invasion for unlocking the doors to the home so that the teen boys who murdered Stephens could get in the house to get to Stephens.

A fisherman reported a body floating in the Beaucoup Creek in July 2010. Stephens died of gunshot wounds and strangulation

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly