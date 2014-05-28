Williamson Co. sheriff warns of phone scam

If you owe, or think you might owe, Federal taxes you can contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. Do not be bullied by this type of phone call.

If you receive this call, contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484 to report the call.

You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at FTC.gov. Add “IRS Telephone Scam” to the comments in your complaint.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning residents of another telephone scam in the area.The caller claims to be an agent from the Internal Revenue Service. This fake agent says that you owe money for federal taxes and that if you don’t pay a certain amount immediately by credit card you will be arrested by a deputy or an officer. Many of these calls involve an aggressive or “high pressure” caller.In Williamson County, the caller ID shows these calls are coming from 213-603-9088. However, other numbers have been used in other areas.Some scams involving fake IRS agents have even “spoofed” caller ID, or caused caller ID to show “Internal Revenue Service” as the caller.Sheriff Vick wants the public to know the IRS will never contact you by telephone. They use letters to make contact.Sheriff Vick offers the following tips: