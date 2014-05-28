Arnet Family Scholarship established at Southeast Missouri State

(KFVS) -
The Arnet Family Scholarship in Communication Studies has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
Bill and Judy Arnet of Columbia, Mo., made a $50,000 gift to establish the scholarship.
The gift will be matched with an additional $10,000 through a University gift matching program.
The matching gift program is part of the Honoring Tradition – Inspiring Success Comprehensive Campaign through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
This program allowed donors to make a minimum commitment of $5,000 to a maximum commitment of $10,000 through donation or pledge by March 1, 2014, that qualified for a $1-for-$1 match.
The goal of the Campaign is to raise $40 million for students both today and tomorrow.
The renewable Arnet Family Scholarship in Communication Studies recognizes students who have made outstanding contributions to communication and debate activities and/or who show exceptional promise of future contribution.
Preference will be given to a student majoring in communication studies with at least 60 credit hours completed and who is active in debate/speech activities sponsored by the Department of Communication Studies. Recipients must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average to be eligible.
The Department of Communication Studies Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
Bill and Judy Arnet received their undergraduate degrees from Southeast in May 1970.
Bill received his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri in 1973.
He served for 10 years as an Assistant Attorney General for the state of Missouri and practiced for 27 years in the Office of the General Counsel for the University of Missouri system.
Judy received a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and dietetics from the University of Missouri in 1991.
She practiced as a registered dietitian at Boone Hospital Center and became the manager of nutrition services in 2005.
Bill and Judy Arnet both retired in 2011.
For additional information on the matching gift program, please contact the Southeast Missouri University Foundation at (573) 651-2203 or foundation@semo.edu
