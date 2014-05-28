COPY-White Sox top Indians 2-1 in rain-delayed marathon

CHICAGO (AP) - Gordon Beckham homered, Conor Gillaspie singled home another run and the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Cleveland Indians 2-1 despite the departure of ace Chris Sale after just three innings in a game twice delayed by rain Tuesday night.
Beckham finished 2 for 4, adding a double in the first inning.
Mike Aviles went 1 for 2 with a walk and drove in Cleveland's run.
Scott Carroll (2-3) worked three scoreless innings in relief to get the win. Ronald Belisario worked a perfect ninth for his third save in five chances.
The anticipated matchup between Sale and Justin Masterson was cut short. The game began 41 minutes late because of rain and then was stopped again after the third inning. That delay lasted 1:58 and neither starter was able to continue.
The St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds in the game three of a four-game series.
Yadier Molina homered and drove in three runs Friday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-3 victory that deepened the Cincinnati Reds' worst season-opening slump since 1955.
The Cardinals got the win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday by a score of 13-4.
Matt Albers got his first save for Milwaukee, retiring Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler to strand a pair of runners, and the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina dropped his appeal of his one-game suspension stemming from an altercation with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
