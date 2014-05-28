COPY-White Sox top Indians 2-1 in rain-delayed marathon - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By JOHN JACKSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Gordon Beckham homered, Conor Gillaspie singled home another run and the Chicago White Sox outlasted the Cleveland Indians 2-1 despite the departure of ace Chris Sale after just three innings in a game twice delayed by rain Tuesday night.

Beckham finished 2 for 4, adding a double in the first inning.

Mike Aviles went 1 for 2 with a walk and drove in Cleveland's run.

Scott Carroll (2-3) worked three scoreless innings in relief to get the win. Ronald Belisario worked a perfect ninth for his third save in five chances.

The anticipated matchup between Sale and Justin Masterson was cut short. The game began 41 minutes late because of rain and then was stopped again after the third inning. That delay lasted 1:58 and neither starter was able to continue.

