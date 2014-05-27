Cape Girardeau man hopes to build new skate park

Chris Hutson said it's in the preliminary stage and right he's trying to gauge the interest.

After years of trying, Chris Hutson was recently offered a piece of property across the street from the A.C. Brase Arena.

A Cape Girardeau man hopes his dreams of building a skate park will soon become reality.

He said he has it all planned out, as far as the land is concerned. Now, he's applying for grant money to pay for the park itself.

The park will be for skateboarders, BMX riders and rollerbladers.

It will cost between $300,000 and $400,000.

