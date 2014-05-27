Sectional Sports scores Tuesday 5/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sectional Sports scores Tuesday 5/27

H.S. Sectional Results Tuesday 5/27.

H.S. Baseball

Class 4 Sectional
Notre Dame---12
Park Hills Central---2
**#2 Notre Dame will host #1 Westminster at 5 p.m. Thursday**

Class 5 Sectional
Poplar Bluff---0
Vianney---8

H.S. Soccer (Girls)

Class 2 Sectional
Notre Dame---3
Windsor---1
**Notre Dame will host Rosati Kain Saturday time to be announced**
Powered by Frankly