Cape Girardeau fire tax vote moved to November election

At the May 27 meeting, the City Council of Cape Girardeau voted to reschedule the fire tax vote for the November election.

City Manager Scott Meyer said news circulated over the weekend that the governor had set the statewide transportation three-fourths cent sales tax vote from the expected November election date to August. He said city management confirmed this information on Tuesday and later asked the council to amend their May 27 agenda to include a discussion on scheduling the fire tax vote in Cape Girardeau.

"We had always wanted the city's fire tax and the state's transportation tax to be voted on separate elections," Meyer said. "Since this was always our intent, I decided to ask council if they wished to amend the agenda today and to repeal the ordinance calling the election in August."

The city will now start the process of calling the fire tax election in November.

