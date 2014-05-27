Study: Diet soda could help you lose weight

The study showed that the people who participated in the study who drank diet soda lost more weight than those who drank water.

You've heard it all about diet soda… it's bad for you, it's good for you. Now, a study suggests it may help you lose weight.

Basically, the study showed that the people who participated in the study who drank diet soda lost more weight than those who drank water.

At Amerimart in Cape Girardeau, they sell a lot of soda. In fact, workers say it's their most popular item. They say they sell more regular soda than diet. The same goes at the popular lunch spot, Jimmy John’s.

"We go through a lot more regular soda. Diet isn't as much of a hit, but you will get some people who will get the biggest sandwich and then get a diet coke,” said Jake Alsup, manager at Jimmy John’s.

However, after hearing about this study paid for by the American Beverage Association, will people change their minds?

The results suggest drinking diet could help you shed some pounds.

The study also showed that the people who drank diet not only lost more weight but they also felt less tired and had lower cholesterol.

It sounds good, but dietician Candice O’Hare said there’s a few catches about the study.

"It looked at people who drink diet soda and then one group was going to take away diet soda and only drink water,” O’Hare said.

That means the water drinking group could have eaten more calories to compensate for not being allowed to drink diet. O'Hare said that could skew the results.

"They didn't track calories in the study and weight loss is all about calories in versus calories out,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare said weight loss isn't about whether or not you drink diet soda, it's about having a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

"If you want to consume a 120 calorie coke, that's fine but you have got to be able to not consume 120 calories over what your body gets for the day,” O’Hare said.

However, when it comes to the best beverage for your body, dietitians agree, water is always your best bet.

O'Hare said if you want to lose weight, it's not all about watching what you eat and drink. She says exercise is a major player in weight-loss along with setting long-term attainable goals.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?