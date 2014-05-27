3 dead, 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash on IL Rte. 154

The Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle deadly crash on Illinois Route 154 at Ridge Road in Randolph County on Sunday, May 25 at 2:37 p.m.

According to ISP, 88-year-old Harold G. Robertson from Arnold, Mo. was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Illinois Route 154 and approaching Ridge Road. They say the Impala was following a truck that had slowed/stopped on Illinois Route 154.

Police say the truck was waiting for traffic to clear the eastbound lane so it could turn south onto Ridge Road. They say the Impala swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid hitting the rear of the truck and instead hit a 2005 Ford 500 head-on that was going eastbound.

Robertson was flown to a hospital with deadly injuries. His passenger, 84-year-old Laverne B. Manes of St. Louis, Mo., was taken to a hospital by ambulance with deadly injuries.

Anna B. Redpath, 82, of Baldwin, Ill. was driving the 2005 Ford 500. She was flown to a hospital with deadly injuries. Her passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Lemont, Ill. was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

