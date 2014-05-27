Sheriff's dept. looking for man in connection with stolen Humvee - Cape Girardeau fire tax vote rescheduled

A study says that people who drink diet soda lost more weight than those who drank water.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. is looking for Michael Gray in connection with a stolen Humvee.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man in connection with a stolen Humvee. The one-time military vehicle is thought to have been taken around May 5.

At the meeting on Tuesday, May 27, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to reschedule the fire tax vote for the November election.

Illinois State Police responded to a crash on Sunday on Illinois Route 154 in which three people died and a fourth person was injured.



A House committee has approved a plan to speed up hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas in Illinois. The Executive Committee voted 7-4 on Monday to advance the plan by Rep. John Bradley despite protests from environmentalists.

An Illinois House committee has rejected a proposed tax on sweetened drinks that supporters say would help fight obesity.

While in a new study, it shows that people who drank diet soda lost more weight than those who drank water. Kadee Brosseau talked to a restaurant manager and a dietician today about what they think of the study and what they've seen when it comes to diet soda drinkers. You can click here for the story.

Some viewers in Dunklin County, Missouri sent us videos of landspouts popping up on Sunday afternoon. See what Grant Dade has to say about this type of tornado and watch the videos.

A Kennett, Missouri man charged with the murder of his wife waived his arraignment on Tuesday. Allan Branum, 51, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In national news, first lady Michelle Obama is striking back at House Republicans who are trying to weaken healthier school meal standards, saying any effort to roll back the guidelines is “unacceptable.”

A pregnant woman was stoned to death on Tuesday by her own family outside a courthouse in the Pakistani city of Lahore for marrying the man she loved. The woman was killed while on her way to court to contest an abduction case her family had filed against her husband.

