Kennett man charged with wife's murder in court

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - A Kennett man charged with the murder of his wife waived his arraignment on Tuesday.

Alan Branum, 51, of Kennett is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Branum is accused of shooting his wife, Regena Branum in the head with a .38 caliber revolver. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at 305 N. Jackson Street.

According to the probable cause statement, Mrs. Branum woke her husband and they were arguing about an affair he admitted to about a year ago.

Investigators say they were called to the Kennett home after Alan Branum called 911. Police have not indicated a motive for the crime, but we do know the couple had a history of domestic violence.

Branum appeared in court with his attorney on May 27. A hearing has been set for July 1 at 9 a.m.

