Boat dock replaced at Johnson Creek Recreation Area

The boat dock at the Shawnee National Forest’s Johnson Creek Recreation Area has been replaced and is now available for public use.

According to the Shawnee National Forest, the new dock replaces one that was removed last year.

The boat launch serves the north end of Kinkaid Lake and has long been popular with fishermen and others. It is located at the Johnson Creek Recreation Area on Illinois Highway 151 about 5 miles south of Ava.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.