IDOT to hold open house meeting for proposed highway expansion

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an Open House Public Informational Meeting for the proposed highway expansion of Illinois Route 13 from just east of Giant City Road in Carbondale to just west of Shawnee Trail near Carterville.

The meeting will be held on May 29 at John A. Logan College, Building F, Room 118, 119 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to IDOT, interested persons are invited to attend at any time during the meeting hours.

The project consists of adding a third lane in each direction to Illinois Route 13 and to make improvements to the intersections in order to address issues with economic development, safety and traffic mobility.

According to IDOT Program Development Engineer, Carrie Nelsen, traffic levels in the corridor are over 30,000 vehicles per day on a four-lane roadway system that nears or exceeds acceptable capacity levels. This traffic, coupled with numerous intersections has compromised safety and traffic mobility.

They say in a six-year period from 2007 to 2012, there were a total of 324 crashes resulting in two deaths and 87 injuries.

IDOT says the crashes and injuries are concentrated at the side road intersections with 68 percent of the crashes and 82 percent of injuries occurring at those locations. Rear end crashes are the most common crash type comprising 45 percent of the total. The rear end crashes are concentrated at the two signalized intersections (Reed Station and Spillway Roads) with 87 percent of rear end crashes occurring at those locations. Rear end crashes also resulted in the most injuries (64 percent of the total) followed by turning movement crashes (19 percent of the total). The safety advantages and disadvantages of the various alternatives will be an important factor in the selection of the preferred alternative.

Context Sensitive Solutions or CSS is an interdisciplinary approach that seeks effective, multimodal transportation solutions by working with stakeholders to develop, build and maintain cost-effective transportation facilities which fit into and reflect the project’s surroundings – its “context.”

Through early, frequent and meaningful communication with stakeholders, and a flexible and creative approach to design, IDOT says the resulting projects should improve safety and mobility for the traveling public, while seeking to preserve and enhance the scenic, economic, historic and natural qualities of the settings through which they pass.

CSS seeks to ensure that stakeholders’ views are carefully considered in the decision-making process. To this end, the Department has assembled a Project Study Group of local leaders who represent various stakeholder groups that have an interest in the project. The PSG will assist IDOT in identifying stakeholder concerns and in selection of the preferred alternative.

IDOT says you can visit anytime during open-house hours to obtain information and make written or oral comments about the project.

For more information, write or call Carrie Nelsen, Illinois Department of Transportation, P.O. Box 100, Carbondale, IL 62903, 618-549-2171 Ext. 280, TTY 618-549-3507.

