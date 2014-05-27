8th grader awarded 2014 Ky. Middle School Association scholarship

Graves County Middle School eighth grader Emily Goddard has been named a 2014 Kentucky Middle School Association scholarship winner.

Each year, about 16 eighth grade students across the Commonwealth are selected to receive the award. This year, students receive a certificate of recognition and a $50 cash award.

Emily Goddard is the daughter of Billy and Charlotte Goddard of Hickory. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average both years at Graves County Middle School. Additionally, she has represented the school in academic competition through the Governor's Cup State Tournament for the past two years. She is an active member of the Jr. Beta Club, choir, and the Future City Problem-Solving Team.

"She serves as a tremendous representative for both our school and district," said Principal Andy Williams. "While we are sad to see her move on to the high school, we know that she will continue to impress and succeed in her future endeavors."

Students are selected based on a written application and must exemplify academic excellence, outstanding citizenship, a commendable attitude, leadership and appropriate college and career readiness at the middle school level. The application includes the student's written essay explaining how the student exemplifies the traits advocated by KMSA. Other submissions include letters of recommendation from one of the student's current teachers and principal. Also, the student's grades, attendance, and conduct records are reviewed. Any eighth grade student may submit an application.

The scholarship program was started as a way to recognize young adolescents who are making positive contributions to their schools and communities while also building awareness of scholarship programs with eighth grade students. Schools are encouraged to use the application process as a tool for teaching students about submitting applications with a written product and obtaining letters of recommendation.

The Kentucky Middle School Association is an organization that promotes and supports middle level education across the state. Membership includes individuals and institutions that serve students in grades 5-8 and other individuals who work with or have an interest in the education of young adolescents. You can click here for more information on the association.

