Fracking protest - Diet soda weight loss - Sunscreen myths

A House committee has approved a plan to speed up hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas in Illinois. Today in Marion, a group of people against fracking protested outside Rep. John Bradley's office. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Six.

President Barack Obama announced from the White House Rose Garden today that the United States plans to keep just under 10,000 troops in Afghanistan after this year, if the Afghan government signs a security agreement.



The Kennett Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Jones Park.

An inmate who walked away from the Marshall County Detention Center on May 20 turned himself in to police.

A pregnant woman was stoned to death today by her own family outside a courthouse in the Pakistani city of Lahore for marrying the man she loved.

In Mexico, a man who once claimed the Guinness World Record title as the heaviest man alive has died

A new study published in the journal Obesity found diet soda can help with weight lost. Kadee Brosseau explains the study on Heartland News at Five.



Doctors say a lot of skin damage actually happens before age 18. So moms and dads, here's what you need to know about sunscreen. Watch Heartland News at Five for more tips.



A tornado was caught on camera tearing through North Dakota.

A miraculous moment was caught on camera when the father of a miner league baseball player caught his son's first home run of the season.

A group of friends now have the greatest bachelor party story of all time, thanks to the one and only Bill Murray.

