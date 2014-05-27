Hospice receives $1,000 donation to support Camp MAGIC

A $1,000 donation to SSM Hospice of Illinois was presented by Cargill recently to help support this year’s Camp MAGIC (Mending a Heart, Grief in Children).

The donation will be used to buy an inflatable obstacle course for campers, as well as helping pay for other camp activities and t-shirts.

SSM Hospice of the Good Samaritan will host the 2nd Annual Camp MAGIC on Saturday, June 21, in Shriner’s Park in Mt. Vernon, Ill. Camp MAGIC) is a free, one-day grief retreat for children, ages six to 12.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is designed to help children who are suffering from the grief associated with the loss of a loved one. The camp will help children find new ways to identify and express their grief through a variety of activities, including making memory boxes, reading books and releasing butterflies.

SSM Hospice of the Good Samaritan’s Camp MAGIC is free of charge and is made possible by the SSM Hospice and Home Care Foundation.

For more information regarding Camp MAGIC or to register, please contact Lori Reynolds, SSM Hospice bereavement coordinator, at 618-899-1636. The registration deadline for Camp MAGIC is Friday, June 13.

