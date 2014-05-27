Graves Co. Schools' 'Live from the Red Carpet' sells out at performing arts center

"Live from the Red Carpet," a tribute to the Oscars, was the theme of the 2014 Curtain Call.

The 11th annual event featured award-winning Graves County High School students in the schools' bands, choirs, drama, forensics, orchestras, TV broadcasting and visual arts on Saturday evening, May 24.

The show also featured elementary school students who won awards in the district-wide show Graves County's Got Talent earlier in the school year.

The production sold out all 481 seats of the Graves County Schools' performing arts center.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.