Kennett PD searching for man wanted in park shooting

The Kennett Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Jones Park.Warrants have been issued on Uzzi C. Caruthers of Kennett for 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.If anyone knows the whereabouts of Caruthers, contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622. Information can be kept anonymous.