Kennett PD searching for man wanted in park shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kennett PD searching for man wanted in park shooting

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Uzzi C. Caruthers (Source: Kennett PD) Uzzi C. Caruthers (Source: Kennett PD)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - The Kennett Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Jones Park.

Warrants have been issued on Uzzi C. Caruthers of Kennett for 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Caruthers, contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622. Information can be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly