Man arrested after high speed chase in Calloway County

A man was arrested after Kentucky State Police say he led them on a high speed chase in Calloway County on Sunday.A state trooper noticed a red Chevy Caviler driven by Dennis Payton traveling southbound on Kline Trail at Oregon Street around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday.The trooper knew Payton had a suspended operator license and tried to stop the car.The trooper activated his emergency equipment, but Payton sped up and led police on a high speed chase.The car left the road, slid to a stop in a yard near the intersection of Terry Drive.Then, Payton got out of the car and ran for about 100 yards before he was arrested.Payton is charged with operating on DUI suspended license first offense, reckless driving, fleeing and evading police first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing and evading police second degree (on foot), resisting arrest, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.