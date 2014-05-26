Sectional Baseball scores from Monday 5/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sectional Baseball scores from Monday 5/27

Here are H.S. Baseball Sectional scores from Monday 5/26.

Class 1
Cooter---9
Oran---0

Leopold---10
Bakersfield---0

Class 2
East Carter---6
Portageville---4

Valle---11
Bernie---2

Class 3
NMCC---2
Scott City---1

