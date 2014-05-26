Woman learns of her father’s bravery in war years after his death

“He was talking about how they’d killed his best friend Smiley. He said ‘He died in my arms, but I did get the person that killed him and we found this,’ It’s a German passport that he brought home, that supposedly belonged to the man who killed his best

Other veterans who study war history say a campaign, or battle, bronze star signifies service in a major battle. Many soldiers earned these types of awards, but to earn five is remarkable.

“Said he received five [campaign] bronze stars,” Keesee said.

Memorial Day is about honoring all those who have served our country, but for those who have family members who served, the is day means even more.

One Delta woman found out more about the hero her father was, years after his death.

Loy Darby's daughter says her father was a man who Is proof that soldiers don't fight to get their names on plaques or for any kind of recognition, but for the good of our country.

“He sent a lot of postcards home,” Kay Keesee said.

Keesee’s father spent three years fighting in World War II.

“He was in Belgium. He was in France and Germany,” Keesee said.

It was three years that Loy Darby didn’t talk about much at all.

“I know he went through a lot, he had a lot of trouble dealing with it,” Keesee said.

They were painful memories the soldier didn’t like to relive, but tattered pages and photos tell stories of bravery for which you and I can’t be thankful enough.

“He had shot two of the enemy and he said they turned around and spotted him in the apple tree, and all I know is that he got wounded in the head,” Keesee said.

Darby was a sniper in the Army, a man who kept fighting no matter what.

“He recovered and went right back to war,” Keesee said.

It was the kind of courage that earned him honors as a soldier in the U.S. military.

“Said he received five [campaign] bronze stars,” Keesee said.

The five bronze campaign stars mean he served in five major battles overseas. It was an honor Darby never told his family about.

“[The woman at the VA] brought it to our attention, she said, ‘Did you know your dad had five bronze stars?’ And we said ‘No, he never talked about it,’” Keesee said. “She was very impressed. She said that she doesn’t run across that very often at all.”

However, Darby didn’t do it for the honor; he did it for his country and for his fellow soldiers.

“He was talking about how they’d killed his best friend Smiley. He said ‘He died in my arms, but I did get the person that killed him and we found this,’ It’s a German passport that he brought home, that supposedly belonged to the man who killed his best friend.”

On Memorial Day, Keesee thanks her father for his service in a way that honors him as a man of valor, integrity, and pride for the United States of America.

“We try to come out here on the holiday and try to remember him and all he did for his country,” Keesee said.

It’s a small token of gratitude, that we all, as people of a free nation, can give to all of our American heroes who gave so much for our sake.

Other veterans who study war history say a campaign, or battle, bronze star signifies service in a major battle. Many soldiers earned these types of awards, but to earn five is remarkable.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.