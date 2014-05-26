Escaped inmate found in West Virginia - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - An escaped inmate from Kentucky has been found in West Virginia.

State police say Marcle G. Jenkins, 29, was found in Huntington West Virginia on Sunday by the Huntington Police Department.

Kentucky State Police say he ran away in late May from a Madisonville hospital.

He was there for some sort of medical treatment.

Jenkins was in jail for burglary and running from police.

