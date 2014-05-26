Some gave all - Scott City home destroyed by fire - Python massa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some gave all - Scott City home destroyed by fire - Python massage!

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
A 20’ X 30’ American flag towering daily over the hills of Cape County Park. A 20’ X 30’ American flag towering daily over the hills of Cape County Park.
Today, we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Thank you to all those families of soldiers who have died.

President Barack Obama led the nation in commemorating Memorial Day, declaring the United States has reached "a pivotal moment" in Afghanistan with the end of war approaching.

The meaning of Memorial Day largely has been forgotten with time, as have the origins of what was once America's most solemn holiday.

Dressed in a Marine uniform, a 3-year-old boy lays flowers at his father's grave at Arlington National Cemetery.

Communities across the Heartland held ceremonies to honor our country's heroes. Hundreds came out to the Sikeston Veterans Park to honor those soldiers that served our nation.

On this Memorial Day, we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. See this slideshow. Send a pic of your loved one to cnews@kfvs12.com.

Imagine having a barbeque at your home, then walking to the back of your house to find it on fire. Now, a Scott City family is homeless.

Several homes in Cape Girardeau lost power early this morning after an unattended barbeque smoker caught fire.

Check this out! Over the weekend, a YouTube user caught footage of a train slamming into a semi-truck in California. Don't worry, the drive made it out safely.

Three animal stories in the news - python massage, a bear in tree, and ducks crossing an interstate.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter
Powered by Frankly