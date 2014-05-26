BBQ smoker catches fire, causes power outage

A few homes in Cape Girardeau lost power early Monday morning after an unattended barbeque smoker caught fire.It happened at 709 S. Benton around 6:32 a.m.The Cape Girardeau Fire Department found flames and smoke coming from a storage shed behind a home when crews arrived on scene.Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.Firefighters were on scene until around 8 a.m.The fire was caused by an unattended barbeque smoker.Power was also knocked out for several surrounding neighbors’ due to an overhead power line that was damaged from the fire.