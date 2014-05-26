BBQ smoker catches fire, causes power outage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A few homes in Cape Girardeau lost power early Monday morning after an unattended barbeque smoker caught fire.

It happened at 709 S. Benton around 6:32 a.m.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department found flames and smoke coming from a storage shed behind a home when crews arrived on scene.

Crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Firefighters were on scene until around 8 a.m.

The fire was caused by an unattended barbeque smoker.

Power was also knocked out for several surrounding neighbors’ due to an overhead power line that was damaged from the fire.

