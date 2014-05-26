Fire destroys family's home in Scott City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fire destroys family's home in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - A family lost its home in a fire in Scott City on Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 500 block of 3rd Street around 6:05 p.m.

A family was barbecuing when the children went to the back of the house to fill up water balloons and noticed the back of the house was on fire, according to the Scott City Fire Department.

There was heavy fire to the home when fire department arrived. Crews could look into the rooms and see the fire rolling.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered suspicious.

Crews were there again Monday morning to see if there were any hotspots.

The house is a total loss. The family escaped with the clothes on their backs. They are staying with family members.

No one was injured.

Scott City fire responded with mutual aid from Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The family has created a gofundme site to raise money after losing their home in the fire. You can click here to donate.

