Hundreds gather in Sikeston to honor fallen heroes

Hundreds came out to the Sikeston Veterans Park to honor those soldiers that served our nation.Men, women, and children listened as each speaker spoke of the veterans that fought for our country.Honored guest speaker Lt. Col. George E. Day Jr., United States Air Force spoke of the men and women he fought with and how what they have sacrificed for those today.The service concluded with a 21 gun salute by officers from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and TAPS from Michael Meeley, a student at the Sikeston Senior High School.People at the event talked about the importance of this day and reflect on their loved ones that have made an impact on so many lives.