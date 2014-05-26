Wainwright gets 8th win, Cardinals beats Reds 4-0

By JOE KAYAP Baseball Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Adam Wainwright became the National League's first eight-game winner by dominating Cincinnati again, and the St. Louis Cardinals pulled away to a 4-0 victory Sunday night that completed another successful series against their division rival.

The Cardinals are 6-3 against the Reds this season. They've won 10 of their last 11 series together.

Overall, St. Louis has won nine of its last 11 games and moved to within 1 1-2 games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Wainwright (8-2) beat Johnny Cueto and the Reds on opening day in Cincinnati, allowing only three hits during seven innings of a 1-0 victory. On Sunday, the right-hander gave up five hits in eight innings and matched his career high with 12 strikeouts.

Tony Cruz and Kolten Wong each had a pair of singles and drove in a run off Mike Leake (2-4). Wong also stole a pair of bases.

