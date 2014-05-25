Arkansas man accused of trying to throw drugs under patrol car seat

According to Kennett police, an Arkansas man faces charges after running from police and trying to throw drugs under a police car seat.

Police say 18-year-old Javontay Morgan of Blytheville, Arkansas faces charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

According to officers, Morgan was seen sometime after 12:30 p.m. walking on the Kennett, Missouri housing property when he fled on foot from officers.

Morgan was caught, and police say he tried to throw a controlled substance underneath the patrol vehicle seat.

Morgan was booked into the Dunklin County Justice Center on a twenty-four hour hold pending the filing of formal charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s office.

