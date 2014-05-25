Dozens gathered for the 43rd Annual Memorial Service and BBQ Celebration Sunday in McClure, Illinois.

Folks there say the money raised from the BBQ goes into upkeep of veteran's graves.

The graveside service was held at the Lindsey Cemetery.

Heartland News talked with one person that has several family members buried there.

He says he's proud the community keeping the memory of past veterans alive.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.