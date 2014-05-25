McClure home goes up in flames

A home went up in flames on Grapevine Trail just off of Route 3 in McClure late Saturday.

According to a number of neighbors, a fire happened late Saturday night sometime before midnight.

Neighbors say flames were shooting out from the top of the home.

Nobody was home at the time and nobody was hurt.

Firefighters arrived and put out the fire. It seems everything is a total loss.

