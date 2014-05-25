President pledges end to war - Nation honors vets - 1 killed in high-speed chase

One person died in a wreck early Sunday morning after speeding away from police.

The nation is honoring veterans past and present.

President Obama is pledging a end to the war in Afghanistan.

Good news this Memorial Day weekend, President Barack Obama is promising the war in Afghanistan will stop at the end of the year.

And, the nation is honoring its veterans past and present this weekend.

If you are out and about, here is an updated list of Memorial Day weekend events in the Heartland.

We are now learning more about those killed in a southern California massacre Saturday.

Four people received serious injuries after being thrown from a car overnight near Senath, Missouri.

A coroner's jury inquest is pending after an officer involved shooting in Butler County.

Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn's administration is reacting to a Marion Democrat's proposal to jump-start hydraulic fracturing in Illinois.

Todd Richards tells us who threw a no-hitter in the major leagues today and has highlights of the Indianapolis 500.

Bryan McCormick says a slight chance of rain early with partly cloudy skies overnight and a hot and sunny Memorial Day holiday!

Trending on Facebook: A California high school student's performance at his school's talent show is getting a lot of attention. His 'Michael Jackson dance' is spot on!



Here is some trivia for you: It was 37 years ago today that one of the most popular films ever was originally released in theaters. Any guesses? (May the force by with you).

