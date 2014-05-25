Murphysboro renames streets as part of 'Logan Day Centennial Celebration'

The city of Murphysboro is renaming some streets Sunday, May 25 as part of its Logan Day Centennial Celebration.

According to the city, Short Street and portion of South 15th and 16th Streets will get a name change back to their original designation.

The changes occur within the "Logan Heirs" addition to the city.

The original plat shows 15th St. south of Oak as Tucker Street; and, 16th St. as Andrews.

William Tucker married Logan's daughter Dollies Logan and Andrews is in honor of Edith Andrews who married Logan's son John A. Logan II.

The change became official at 1 p.m. Sunday during a visit by Logan's descendants to the museum.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.