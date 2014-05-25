ATV crash into home injures Glen Allen man

An ATV crashed into a house injuring a man near Marquand, Missouri on Saturday night.According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the wreck happened shortly after 6:20 p.m. on Madison County Road 320, six miles south of Marquand.Troopers say 20-year-old Hunter Eldridge of Glen Allen was on an Arctic Cat four-wheeler and failed to negotiate a curve in the road before the vehicle hit a ditch and then a home.Troopers say Eldridge was flown by air ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.According to police he was not wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.