4 seriously injured after thrown from car in Bootheel wreck

Four people received serious injuries after being thrown from a car overnight near Senath, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the wreck happened around 12:50 a.m. on Route A, two miles north of Senath in Dunklin County.

Troopers say the Pontiac Grand Am driven by James Bird, 26, of Senath, ran off the road and overturned.

Three people, Bird, 25-year-old Courtney Boyds of Kennett and 27-year-old Melissa Skinner of Moberly, had to be flown to Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment.

Another passenger, 18-year-old Sharon Williams of Kennett was taken by ambulance to Twin Rivers Hospital.

Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

The car was totaled.

