Williamson County crews battle 2 separate blazes

The Williamson County Fire Protection District fought two fires early Saturday.

Crews say the first call was a home that was fully engulfed in Colp, Illinois. This home was vacant with no utilities turned on.

Crews were on scene with other fire departments and extinguished the flames. Nobody was hurt.

The second call was a house fire on the 1800 block of Freeman Spur Road. The home was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Crews say the blaze had probably been burning at least 15 minutes before they got the call. Nobody was hurt. No one lived in the home with and it did not have utilities turned on.

Both fires will not be investigated.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.