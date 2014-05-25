KY man facing charges after speeding away from troopers

A western Kentucky man faces a number of charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase Saturday.

Dennis Payton, 46, of New Concord, Kentucky was charged with operating on DUI suspended license 1st offense, reckless driving, fleeing and evading police 1st degree motor vehicle, fleeing and evading police 2nd degree on foot, resisting arrest, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Calloway County Jail.

According to Kentucky State Police, shortly after 2:15 p.m., a trooper saw a Chevy Caviler driven by Paton headed south on Kline Trail at Oregon Street.

The trooper learned the driver had a suspended license. State Police then tried to stop the car.

Payton then sped away and led police on a high-speed pursuit.

Payton's car left the road and slid to a stop in a yard near the intersection of Terry Drive.

He got out of the car and was chased by Troopers Jody Cash and Michael Bennett for before he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.