1 dead after high-speed chase in western KY

One person died in a wreck early Sunday morning after speeding away from police in western Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police says it happened on KY 91 in the city limits of Marion, Kentucky. The wreck happened at 2:44 a.m.

Troopers say Deandre M. White was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on KY 91 when a Marion Police Department officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

White failed to yield and continued traveling southbound on KY 91 at a high rate of speed.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the shoulder of the road. The vehicle ended up in a ditch line.

White’s vehicle then struck a culvert and overturned, ejecting White.

White was not wearing a seat belt. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Crittenden County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are investigating the collision.

State Police was assisted by the Marion Police Department, Crittenden County EMS and the Crittenden County Coroner’s Office.

