Heartland Sports scores from 5/24

Heartland Sports scores Saturday 5/24.

NCAA Baseball
(Ovc Elimination Game)
Southeast Missouri---2
Jacksonville State----6

MLB 
St. Louis---6
Cincinnati---3

Frontier League 
Lake Erie---4
Southern Illinois---0
