Redhawks season ends with loss to Jacksonville State

It was a tough ending to the Southeast Missouri State baseball season on Saturday.

The top seeded Redhawks fell to Jacksonville State 6-2 in the elimination bracket of the OVC Tournament in Jackson, Tennessee.

The Redhawks tied the regular season record with 37 wins. Southeast Missouri State was held to four runs on 9 hits in final two games.

The only other time this season the Redhawks failed to score two-plus runs back-to-back was Feb 16 and 18.

Coach Steve Bieser in the postgame said the team hadn't laid an egg all season but did in the conference tournament.

He said it was tough for guys with a target on their back.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.