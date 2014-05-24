Hundreds attend Memorial Day ceremony in Mound City

Hundreds attended the Mound City National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony on Saturday, May 24.



It was silent, as people with flags in hand listened to each speaker.



The program honored the Korean War Veterans, and other men and women that served, or now serve our country.

Some highlights of the ceremony included: the presentation of colors and lowering of the U.S. Flag. The Fallen Are Not Forgotten was sung by Anita Bugg. There was also the laying of a wreath, and a rifle-cannon salute.

Many there said they were at the ceremony for those that have fought so hard for their freedom.



One person told Heartland News that "Memorial Day Weekend is not about cookouts or fun, but about those men and women in the ground that fought for us to have these cookouts and fun."



