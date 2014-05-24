Butler Co. coroner's inquest postponed

The Butler County coroner's inquest scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 has been postponed.

According to Coroner Jim Akers, neither the autopsy report, nor the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be ready by Wednesday, so he has decided to wait for those reports before holding the inquest.



The Butler County Sheriff appointed an advisory committee to select a jury for the inquest after an officer involved shooting.

The committee was appointed so the sheriff wouldn't be involved in the process. The committee is made up of three people who have no ties to anything in the incident.



The inquest comes after one person died after in an officer involved shooting outside a home on Saturday, May 24 in Butler County, Missouri.

An autopsy was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday with Dr. Russel Deidiker. According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the autopsy revealed the person died from a gunshot wound.



Akers told Heartland News he couldn't comment specifically on this case, but did explain what will happen next.

He said he filed an inquest, which means a jury will hear the evidence in this case and make a decision on if the death was justifiable.

He said the jury will hear sworn testimony from witnesses and be presented all the evidence. They will make a decision and if they believe the cause of death was not justified, Akers will provide all the evidence in this case to the prosecutor who will decide whether to charge the deputy involved.

The proceeding will be open to the public.

Akers wanted to be clear in that all the facts of this case will come out in the inquest. He wishes the speculation and rumors would stop until then.

Someone close with the family wanted to pass along they appreciate everyone thoughts and prayers through this tough time. They are waiting for the inquest before they issue any statements.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 3700 block of State Route BB.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers got a call about a prowler/trespasser around a home.

A deputy made a sweep of the outdoor area of the home and shots were fired.

The officer shot back and fatally wounded a person.

The name of the officer or person killed is not being made available right now.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to Butler County County Coroner Jim Akers, the coroner's office is leading the investigation and has asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to assist.