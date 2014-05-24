Southeast MO man facing dangerous drug charges

Police say a Chaffee, Missouri man is facing drug related charges after being taken into custody Friday night on a warrant.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, Eric S. Simpson, 24, of Chaffee, was charged with dangerous drugs on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.Simpson was taken into custody shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday night.He was booked into the Cape Giradeau County Jail in Jackson, Missouri.There's no word on the amount of bond set.