Southeast MO man facing dangerous drug charges

Eric S. Simpson (Source: Mobile Patrol) Eric S. Simpson (Source: Mobile Patrol)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) - Police say a Chaffee, Missouri man is facing drug related charges after being taken into custody Friday night on a warrant.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, Eric S. Simpson, 24, of Chaffee, was charged with dangerous drugs on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Simpson was taken into custody shortly before 11:20 p.m. Friday night.

He was booked into the Cape Giradeau County Jail in Jackson, Missouri. 

There's no word on the amount of bond set.

