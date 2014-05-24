1 teen killed, 4 injured in southeast MO crash

A Doniphan, Missouri teenager has died and four other teenagers were injured in a crash Friday night in Ripley County.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the wreck happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on US 160, one mile west of Briar.Troopers say it began when a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup ran off the road. The 16-year-old driver from Gatewood, Missouri, then over-corrected before the truck overturned in the road.Five teenagers were thrown from the truck in the wreck.A 17-year-old male passenger from Doniphan died in the wreck. He was pronounced at the scene by Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson at 11:20 p.m. The family has been notified.A 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male were flown to Missouri hospitals with serious injuries. A 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were taken by ambulance to Southeast Health in Ripley County. One teen had serious injuries and another one moderate injuries.All of the teenagers live in Ripley County, Missouri.Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt during the wreck.The Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Team was called to the scene.