Redhawks fall to Tennessee Tech in OVC Baseball Tourney

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team will have to fight it's way out of the elimination bracket Saturday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Jackson, Tennessee.
Tennessee Tech freshman Evan Fraliex pitched seven strong innings and the Golden Eagles scored five times in the ninth inning to break open a close game in beating the Redhawks 9-2 Friday night.
 Southeast will face Jacksonville State at Noon Saturday with the winner to meet Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m.
