Sikeston 8-year-old is finalist in national braille competition

A Sikeston girl will represent Missouri in a national braille competition in Los Angeles.

"Dear Heartland, my name is Kailey Couch. I am 8 years old and I am in 2nd grade. I read braille," she said.



Couch started learning braille at age three. Now, she is competing with the best of the best, an accomplishment her parents say is earned.

"It's an overwhelming feeling," her dad, Brad Couch, said. "I didn't know whether to cry or to jump and do a back flip but yeah, I'm very blessed and happy for her."

Couch's journey started when she was just six months old and doctors told her parents she was blind. Her condition is unique in that it won't get any worse and for the time being, it's not getting any better either.

"I want to win for Sikeston, Mo. and for my family," Couch said.

Her parents say her hard work, determination and positive attitude are what makes her unique to them.

"She's very hard on herself, even more so than we are on her, and she's very independent," her mother, Laura Couch, said.

The competition starts at the end of June. The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the trip. If you would like to help out, just go to the site and search braille competition and you'll find it.

