Jury finds Paducah woman guilty of drug trafficking

A Paducah woman who police say refused a plea deal for one-and-a-half years' incarceration my face two years longer than that in prison after she was convicted of drug trafficking in a jury trial on Thursday.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Seth Hancock offered to recommend a one-and-a-half year sentence if Gloria Harris, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense.

According to police, Harris declined the offer and requested a jury trial.

Case officer Det. Jason Montgomery of the Paducah Police Department's Drug and Vice Enforcement Unit said Harris sold 20 hydrocodone pills, or painkillers, to detectives in an undercover operation for $120.

The jury deliberated for several hours before returning a guilty verdict on the drug trafficking charge. The jury recommended Harris serve three-and-a-half years in prison.

She will be sentenced in July.

