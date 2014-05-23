6th annual golf tournament raises money for Wounded Warrior Project

A fundraiser appropriate for Memorial Day weekend was held on Friday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Premiere Rehab Physical Therapy held its 6th Annual U.S. Wounded Warrior Foundation Golf Tournament at the Country Club.

The events raised nearly $60,000 for the U.S. Wounded Warrior Project over the past six years.

The keynote speaker was Sgt. Joseph Schicker. He served four tours of duty, two in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. His awards include two Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts and four Army Commendation Awards.

Sgt. Schicker said the Wounded Warrior Project has been very helpful to him personally.

"With programs like this, I was able to get packages while I was stationed overseas, which is like Christmas no matter what was in it," he said. "I come home and there's people there ready to do whatever they can to help me out. You can't beat that."

The Wounded Warrior Project provides for the need of combat veterans deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

About 112 golfers took part in Friday's event.

